Reviewing Diginex (EQOS) and Its Rivals

Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) is one of 154 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Diginex to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Diginex alerts:

70.1% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diginex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A -$840,000.00 -63.36 Diginex Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.49

Diginex’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Diginex Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diginex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex Competitors 79 155 126 4 2.15

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Diginex’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Diginex has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex’s competitors have a beta of -0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diginex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital assets financial services company, focuses on the provision of cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem products and services in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates through Markets, Solutions, and Asset Management divisions. The Markets division is building virtual currency exchanges and digital securities exchanges to facilitate the trading of virtual currencies, stablecoins, and digital securities; and Kelvin, a cold storage custody solution for bitcoin and ethereum based digital assets, as well as Helios, a warm storage custody solution. This division also offers trading desk and an over-the-counter facilitation desk; and investment banking advice and services to institutional clients on utilizing distributed ledger technology to raise capital using digital securities. The company Solutions division provides Diginex Access, a trading and risk management platform for digital assets; Diginex Trust, a self-configurable blockchain-enabled data management platform that allows users to securely store, share, and track sensitive documents with internal and external stakeholders; and eMin, a blockchain-based platform for storing labor contract information, as well as developing Diginex Passport, a digital KYC solution. The Asset Management division intends to offer regulated digital asset fund offerings for institutional and professional investors. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.