Restore (LON:RST) Shares Gap Down to $324.00

Shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $324.00, but opened at $315.00. Restore shares last traded at $306.00, with a volume of 7,533 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RST. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $433.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 360.63.

In other news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,130.39). Also, insider Charles Bligh purchased 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,775.44 ($11,465.17).

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

