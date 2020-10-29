Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

RFP stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

