Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.
RFP stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.
