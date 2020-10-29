Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$848.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Earnings History for Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.