Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$848.59 million for the quarter.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.