ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $186.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $198,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 286.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

