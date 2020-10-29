ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $229,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 211.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 306,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RMD stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,732. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

