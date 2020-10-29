Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Hawaiian Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

FHB stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

