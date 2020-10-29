Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REPL. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

