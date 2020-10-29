RELX PLC (REL.L)’s (REL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,891.40 ($24.71).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,557 ($20.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,719.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,778.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. RELX PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

