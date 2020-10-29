RELX PLC (REL.L)’s (REL) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,943 ($25.39) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered RELX PLC (REL.L) to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,891.40 ($24.71).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,565 ($20.45) on Monday. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,719.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,778.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

