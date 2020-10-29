Regis (NYSE:RGS) versus YogaWorks (NYSE:YOGAQ) Head to Head Review

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regis and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 1 0 2.50 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regis presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Risk & Volatility

Regis has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regis and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.29 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -9.07 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

YogaWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -25.66% -10.22% -1.52% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

YogaWorks beats Regis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

