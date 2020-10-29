Redfin (RDFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,556,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $645,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

