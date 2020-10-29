Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRGB. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.