Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (IFC)

10/27/2020 – Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$161.00.

10/21/2020 – Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE IFC opened at C$138.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.48.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.569999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

