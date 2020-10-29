RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells $19,179.71 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $19,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,169 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $16,623.18.

On Monday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,817 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $134,999.59.

REAL opened at $13.15 on Thursday. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.62.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 534,506 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

