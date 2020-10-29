RealPage (RP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect RealPage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RealPage alerts:

NASDAQ:RP opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,402,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,195 shares of company stock worth $31,379,671. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.