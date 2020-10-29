RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $61.00. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.16.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

