RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

RBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of RBB opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

