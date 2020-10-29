Raymond James Reiterates C$240.00 Price Target for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$218.40.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$192.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.