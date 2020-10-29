Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$13.25

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.53.

TSE:PSK opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$16.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.95.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

