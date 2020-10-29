Raymond James Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.64.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.24. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

