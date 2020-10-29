RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €420.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been given a €420.00 ($494.12) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €425.00 ($500.00) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €478.00 ($562.35).

FRA:RAA opened at €616.00 ($724.71) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €658.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €537.17.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

