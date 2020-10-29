RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €400.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been given a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 35.06% from the company’s current price.

RAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €425.00 ($500.00) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

RAA stock opened at €616.00 ($724.71) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €658.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €537.17.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

