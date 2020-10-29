Randall J. Garutti Sells 13,596 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SHAK opened at $66.18 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,667,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

