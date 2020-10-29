Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

