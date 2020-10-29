QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $258,371.52 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,065.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54.

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 76.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $3,164,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QNST. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

