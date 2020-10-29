Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QDEL. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $263.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.23. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and sold 40,591 shares worth $11,297,268. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

