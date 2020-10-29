Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $128.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

