Quarterhill (QTRHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 1.59%.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $218.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.72. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

QTRHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from $3.47 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

