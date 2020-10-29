Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in October

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QUBT opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc focuses on the quantum computing and artificial intelligence software development activities. It intends to develop heterogeneous software that could run on various quantum platforms. Its products that are in development include financial portfolio optimizer, a software that would evaluate the potential return, risks, market volatility, and transaction costs of various portfolios to help financial advisors and investment managers decide on the optimal investment approach; and cybersecurity applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.