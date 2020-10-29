Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in October

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:QUBT opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
About Quantum Computing
