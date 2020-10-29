QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.