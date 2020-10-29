Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QIWI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

QIWI opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Qiwi in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qiwi in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

