Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tompkins Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

TMP stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 435,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 192,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

