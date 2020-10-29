Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of PAA opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $67,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 581,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 133,970 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

