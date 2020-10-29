Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

CLF stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

