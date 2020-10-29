Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Issued By Cormark

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Shares of CVE opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.