Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

