Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$39.00 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

