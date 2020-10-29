PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €87.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($104.12).

ETR PUM opened at €76.56 ($90.07) on Wednesday. PUMA SE has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.88.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

