PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE (PUM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($104.12).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €76.56 ($90.07) on Wednesday. PUMA SE has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company’s 50-day moving average is €77.45 and its 200 day moving average is €67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

