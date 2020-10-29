PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) EVP Todd N. Sheldon Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PulteGroup stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,536,000 after buying an additional 98,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,496,000 after buying an additional 452,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

