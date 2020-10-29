Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.20

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $238.20 and last traded at $238.14, with a volume of 1403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day moving average of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

