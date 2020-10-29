PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $22,020.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $22,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.