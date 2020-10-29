Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 82,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 68,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 140,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 124,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.