Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

NYSE AMN opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

