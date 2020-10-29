Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $622,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

