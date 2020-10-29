Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $622,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.