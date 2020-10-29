Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.61.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

