Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,886 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.02. The company has a market capitalization of $290.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

