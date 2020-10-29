Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $85,659,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,770 shares of company stock worth $19,773,716. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

