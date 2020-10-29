Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $412,251,872. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

BILL opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.38. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.